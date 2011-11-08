Listen to The Muppets covering Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit

Kermit and his friends get their grunge on in the upcoming Muppets movie

When The Muppets opens on 23 November, millions of children will thrill to the adventures of Kermit The Frog, Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy and other adorable puppets, er, creatures. The little tykes will also be entertained by the strains of a song once made famous by a group from their parents' day, a little ol' band called Nirvana.

Yes, it's true: As you can hear in the above video, those lovable Muppets, billed as the Muppets Barbershop Quartet, have their own unique way with that grunge anthem to end all grunge anthems, Smells Like Teen Spirit.

OK, wait... Before you spit coffee all over your flannel shirt, remember that Kurt Cobain not only approved of but adored "Weird" Al Yankovic's 1992 parody, Smells Like Nirvana. So it's a safe bet he would have laughed his butt off at the Muppets' rendition of his trademark song.

It already has the seal of approval from another member of Nirvana: drummer Dave Grohl. In the Muppets movie, the Nirvana/Foo Fighters star turns in a cameo, picking up the sticks when Animal, who plays for The Muppets' house band, Electric Mayhem, is forced into anger management counseling. (An unhinged drummer? Who'd a thunk it?)

