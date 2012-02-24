Listen: teaser of Slash's new song, You're A Lie

Slash just started mixing, but his first new song is coming soon

Slash's new song, You're A Lie, doesn't hit radio until next week, but you can check out a teaser of the track above.

The cut is from Slash's second album, Apocalyptic Love, which is the first record he's recorded with his live band, now credited as Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators.

In the UK, Apocalyptic Love will be released on 21 May in an exclusive Classic Rock Fan Pack form, providing a unique collectable package containing the studio album with bonus tracks alongside a specially created magazine with unseen behind-the-scenes content put together by Classic Rock.

For a look at Slash in the studio, check out these new "webisodes" below. To view the first two, click here.