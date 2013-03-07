Listen: Eric Clapton's new album, Old Sock, streaming in full

On Old Sock, Eric Clapton performs songs by Leadbelly and Peter Tosh, among others

Ahead of his Spring tour, which culminates in mid-April at New York City's Madison Square Garden with the two-night Crossroads Guitar festival, Eric Clapton is releasing his 21st studio album, Old Sock, on 12 March.

You can check out the entire record at the Wall Street Journal's Speakeasy Blog right here.

Ten of Old Sock's 12 tracks are covers, including Leadbelly's Goodnight Irene, Taj Mahall's Further On Down The Road, Peter Tosh's Till Your Well Runs Dry, George and Ira Gershwin's Love Is Here To Stay.and Gary Moore's Still Got The Blues. The originals are Every Little Thing and Gotta Get Over (watch the lyric video above).

Guests on Old Sock include JJ Cale (Angel), Paul McCartney (All Of Me), Steve Winwood (Still Got The Blues) and Chaka Khan (Get On Over).

Clapton's aforementioned Crossroads Guitar Festival, which takes place 12-13 April, will feature a staggering array of performers, including Jeff Beck, the Allman Brothers Band, BB King, Gary Clark Jr. Robbie Robertson, Buddy Guy, Robert Randolph, Vince Gill, Allan Holdsworth and many more.