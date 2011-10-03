Line 6 DT25 Amps debut

Image 1 of 7 The DT25 family Image 2 of 7 DT25 Cabinet front Image 3 of 7 DT25 Combo front Image 4 of 7 DT25 Combo rear Image 5 of 7 DT25 Head Image 6 of 7 DT25 Head rear Image 7 of 7 The DT25 stack

Line 6 have revealed their new DT25 family, a range of amps that combine reconfigurable analog components and HD modeling technology to deliver boutique tone, feel and touch response, and multiple amplifier voicings. Here's the official line...

PRESS RELEASE: Line 6, Inc., the industry leader in digital modeling technology for musicians, just shipped the DT25 family of amplifiers, which includes DT25 112 Combo, DT25 Head, DT25 112 Extension Cab. The new 25W/10W tube amps deliver boutique sound and performance via a uniquely versatile design by renowned amp designer Reinhold Bogner and advanced HD modeling technology from Line 6.

"DT25 is like four boutique tube amps in one," remarked Elliot Chenault, Line 6 Product Manager. "Bogner's innovative design applies reconfigurable analog components to provide incredible sonic flexibility and the rich tone, feel and touch response his amps are known for."

The new amplifiers provide guitarists with four guitar amp voicings, or sonic signatures: American clean, British crunch, Class A chime and modern high-gain. Each voicing is the perfect combination of negative feedback loop topology and HD preamp and tone stack modeling. Add to that the reconfigurable operating class (Class AB/25 Watts/Fixed Bias or Class A/10 Watts/Cathode Biased) and power tube mode (Pentode or Triode) and guitarists can dial in classic vintage tones or highly customized originals of their own creation.

The simple, two-channel design provides uncommon flexibility. Each channel is independent - not "clean" or "dirty" - and any configuration of voicing, operating class and power tube mode can be dialed in to either channel. A flick of the A/B switch (or a tap of a latching footswitch) is capable of causing a full analog and digital transformation.

DT25 amplifiers feature L6 LINK™ jacks for connection to new Line 6 POD® HD multi-effect processors. When connected, the POD HD adds effects, additional amp voicings, foot control and instant scalability (including stereo operation with multiple DT25 amplifiers). The amplifiers' back panels also feature MIDI I/O, a serial effect loop, multiple speaker outs and a direct out with cabinet simulation, which provides the rich DT25 tone without having to mic the speaker.

DT25 amplifiers feature one 12AX7 and two EL84 tubes, custom-voiced Celestion® G12H90 speakers, and modeled spring reverb with individual level control per channel.

Learn more about DT25 at www.line6.com/dt25.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Line 6

