Lick Library exclusive interview video with Orianthi

PRESS RELEASE: Lick Library's Stuart Bull interviewed Australian singer songwriter Orianthi Panagaris at the music trade show NAMM 2010 in Anaheim, California.

Orianthi discussed her most recent album Believe as well as the music video Highly Strung with Steve Vai, which was completed this year. She also goes into detail about the album making process and describes the Believe album as "definitely pop."

In the interview, which is available here on Lick Library's site, Stuart Bull asks about trying to balance the demands of record producers and a more 'pop' career, with her artistic freedom. In response she simply tells of her feelings gratitude that she is doing what she loves - playing guitar.

Orianthi was originally spotted and mentored by Carlos Santana and subsequently by Steve Vai. She is perhaps best known for the fact she was to be the guitarist on the recent Michael Jackson tour. She has also played with Prince, has featured on the film Bratz: The Movie as well as the Eric Clapton Guitar Festival. The Lick Library site also contains an interview with Orianthi from 3 years ago.

Lick Library, one of the world's leading producers of guitar videos and lessons, was founded by Stuart Bull and Kim Waller. Their mutual passion for music lead to the creation of Total Accuracy - which produced backing tracks for guitarists to practice over. This developed into Lick Library - a resource relied upon by thousands of passionate guitarists, bassists and drummers around the world.

Their stated mission is to "provide the best possible experience for musicians of all levels to learn their chosen instrument, benefit from the wisdom of world class tutors and interact with other musicians worldwide." For the ultimate range of tuition products, www.licklibrary.com has the comprehensive and definitive professional guides to learning to play the guitar.

