Lee Malia talks Wembley, gear and his guitar roots

Name us a bigger metal band to emerge from the UK in the last 10 years than Bring Me The Horizon and we’ll name you a liar.

We can get into semantics about what does and does not constitute metal - indeed, we do, down the page - but love ’em or lump ’em, in the last decade the Sheffield-bred five-piece have been there, done it, and started the t-shirt brand.

Guitarist Lee Malia is, as frontman Oli Sykes once put it, “the brains, the technique” behind the Northern rock regents. From the mad metalcore of 2006 debut Count Your Blessings, through to 2010’s acclaimed, post-rock channeling landmark There Is A Hell... and last year’s major label debut Sempiturnal, his growth as a player has matched that of his band.

Now, looking forward to a landmark December show at Wembley Arena and armed with a stunning new Epiphone signature model, we sit down with the man of the moment...

You formed the band 10 years ago. What were your expectations back then?

“When you’re that young you don’t really have expectations. We just wanted to play music. I started going to Sheffield and I saw Hundred Reasons and Sparta, then it was going to Manchester Arena and seeing Slipknot, and I used to go to Monsters Of Rock with my dad, so everything from local gigs to [big festivals].

“I played guitar and I just thought it would be fun to jam. I was always dead shy as a kid and the last thing on my mind was having people stare at me! I just loved playing guitar.”

How did you first start playing guitar?

“My dad used to play a bit and he left an electric guitar in my room, but I was never bothered about it. I asked him to take it out because I didn’t want to break it when I had mates around playing PlayStation. Then, three months after he got rid of the guitar, I got really into music and decided I wanted to play! I remember it was Boxing Day and I had like £80 Christmas money, so I went and bought one from Fox’s Music in Sheffield.”