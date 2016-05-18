Larrivée taps East Indian Laurel tonewood for limited-edition acoustic guitars

You may not be familiar with East Indian Laurel, but Jean Larrivée reckons it's up there with Brazilian rosewood, and the Canadian luthier has selected the tonewood for his latest batch of limited-edition acoustic guitars.

Paired with the East Indian Laurel back and sides is a Sitka spruce top, as well as a hand-laid Laurel leaf headstock inlay design by Wendy Larrivée, exclusive to the limited run.

Available in OM, dreadnought, Larrivée and parlour body shapes, the guitars also feature mahogany necks, plus ebony fingerboards and bridges with bone nuts and saddles.

The -03 East Indian Laurel Limited Editions are set to arrive in the UK in July, priced at £1,499 for OM, Dreadnought (D), and Larrivée (L) shapes, and £1,299 for the Parlour (P) model.