L.R. Baggs Anthem acoustic guitar pick-up and mic

Image 1 of 3 LR Baggs Anthem pick-up controls LR Baggs Anthem pick-up controls Image 2 of 3 LR Baggs Anthem pick-up soundhole LR Baggs Anthem pick-up soundhole Image 3 of 3 LR Baggs Anthem pick-up inside LR Baggs Anthem pick-up inside

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: Award-winning Anthem series, featuring our patent-pending TRU•MIC technology, seamlessly combines a proprietary condenser microphone with our acclaimed Element pickup to deliver the warmth and fidelity of a studio-mic'd guitar anywhere you perform.

At the heart of the Anthem is a revolutionary microphone engineered to capture a dynamic studio-mic'd sound for any live performance. The TRU•MIC mounts to the underside of the bridge plate and hovers just 3 mm above its surface to take advantage of the PZM or 'boundary' effect.

This proprietary mounting system, combined with noise cancellation, frees the mic to perform as if it were outside of the guitar in a studio and maintain remarkable feedback suppression for the stage.

The result is a balanced frequency response with excellent clarity for the purest sound you have ever heard amplified.

