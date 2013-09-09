Korg Pandora Stomp puts effects, tuner and rhythms in a pedal

Image 1 of 3 The Pandora Stomp will ship in three different colours. Black... Korg Pandora Stomp Image 2 of 3 Ivory... Korg Pandora Stomp Image 3 of 3 And orange. Korg Pandora Stomp

Korg's Pandora range of multi-effects processors may have been in service for almost 20 years, but with the Pandora Stomp, the company is proving that it can still add something new to it.

As its name suggests, this packs its 150 amps and effects into a stompbox format, while also providing 100 rhythm patterns for playing along to, a metronome, and a guitar tuner. An Aux input means that you can plug in your music player and jam with that, too.

Check out the video above and the feature list below for more. The Pandora Stomp will ship next month in a choice of three colours. The price is £144.

Korg Pandora Stomp features

An amazing 158 types of amps and effects powered by "REMS" modelling technology

Use up to seven types of effects simultaneously for seemingly endless options

In addition to 200 preset programs that include numerous stage-ready song preset programs, you can save 200 editable user programs

100 rhythm patterns including a metronome, ideal for jam sessions and training

Auto tuner with easily-readable LED meter and backlit LCD for excellent visibility, even in dark locations

AUX input for connecting your MP3 player enabling you to jam along with your favourite tunes; the AUX pitch function lets you adjust the pitch of the audio input in a range of +/- 1 octave

Sturdy die-cast body

Multi-function foot switch can also be used to switch program memories, just like with a single effect unit

Four program memory buttons allow one-touch recall

DC9V power supply allows easy integration with your pedal board; the unit will also operate on USB bus power for hassle-free integration with your computer

Sound editor software lets you create sounds and manage programs (download from the Korg website)

Available in three colours: cool black, as well as chic ivory and pop orange*

*Ivory and orange are a limited production run of 1,500 units for each colour