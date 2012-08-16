Kinsman KUPB8 pedalboard now available

The Kinsman KUPB8 pedalboard can fit six to eight effects

PRESS RELEASE: All effects-loving guitarists need a pedalboard to keep their stompboxes in order, and the new Kinsman KUPB8 is the ideal solution for those who want an ergonomic, reasonably priced pedal storage facility.

The KUPB8, which costs only £59.99 UK RRP, follows the philosophy Kinsman has adopted for its whole range of accessories - classy, durable, affordable - and it'll fit at least six to eight effects pedals without problem thanks to its 688 x 296 x 83mm dimensions.

With reinforced corners, the lightweight KUPB8 doubles as a handy hard case and is ideal for getting your stompboxes from your bedroom to the stage. When you get to the gig, just undo the case - which comes supplied with locks to keep the thieves away - remove the lid, plug in, and rock out!

Plus, you can keep your precious effects firmly in place with the KUPB8's supplied velcro strip, which you can cut to size as needed.

