Keeley reveals "the best chorus you've never heard" with Dyno My Roto pedal

Just three days before Christmas, pedal guru Robert Keeley has dropped yet another tonesome pedal, the Dyno My Roto, which he's touting as "the best chorus you've never heard".

The Dyno My Roto aims to encapsulate '80s vintage rack chorus sounds, but also adds a roto flange with negative feedback control, plus a rotary sound with adjustable proximity to add depth and distance (tweaked via the texture control).

Elsewhere, the usual rate, depth and level controls do the business, while there's also true bypass switching and 9V power supply operation.

Sounds funky to us. The Dyno My Roto is available now from Keeley Electronics for $169.