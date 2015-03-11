Karnivool's Mark Hosking's top 10 guitarists

"I hated guitar as a kid," confesses Mark Hosking, "my two older brothers played, and both my parents (mum was a drummer, dad was a guitarist) and I think I felt a little pressure to play. I remember my brother, baffled, asking me 'Why don't you play guitar? I can't believe you don't just want to play it 24 hours a day!!?'. I thought he was weird then, until I got the fever.

The Hosking musical genes couldn't be suppressed any long after that… "Then I was the dude in the corner of room," says Mark (or Hoss as he's known to Karnivool's fans), "playing guitar for hours on end, doing impromptu concerts to anyone who would listen. Guitar players were then the coolest things in the world to me."

We were interested to know more about the players who had inspired Mark's own style. And his responses surprised us. Read on for Mark's picks for his top ten guitarists.



Mark (left) with Karnivool bandmate Drew Goddard ®Adam Gasson / Future

