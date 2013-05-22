Karnivool return: download new single The Refusal for free now

Australia's progressive rock titans Karnivool have finally returned with new music following 2009's masterpiece 'Sound Awake' and you can download new song 'The Refusal' for free.

Listen to and download the storming comeback song here for free now.

The first taster from their forthcoming third album is a heavy and aggressive return for the Perth five-piece, who meld alternative rock, metal and fresh musicianship to create a unique sound.

Nick DiDia (Pearl Jam, Rage Against The Machine, Mastodon) has produced the forthcoming as-yet-untitled album (due mid-2013) and helped give the guitar tone of Drew Goddard and Mark Hosking a beastly low end here for the twisting heavy riffs, before a signature Karnivool mellower groove takes us into the mid-section. Bassist Jon Stockton also debuts vocals on the song alongside frontman Ian Kenny's distinctive pipes.

The ever-meticulous band have spent the last two years writing for the album at their Perth HQ before spending three months recording at Studios 301 in Byron Bay with DiDia. Keen-eared fans may recognize the track as one the five-piece have been roadtesting since 2011.

Karnivool will play this year's Download festival on the Saturday (15 June) and look out for more on Mark and Drew's rig and the forthcoming album in a future issue of Total Guitar.