John Hornby Skewes & Co. unveil The Guitar Hanger

PRESS RELEASE: For years guitar players have been storing guitars in the corner, under the bed, and in closets. Now comes The Guitar Hanger: The next logical step in storing your guitar!

Whether for the touring professional or for the student just starting out, The Guitar Hanger gives you quick and easy access to your instrument. Instead of storing on a conventional guitar stand, The Guitar Hanger allows you to store your guitar anywhere with a clothes rail, and our non-mechanical locking yoke holds it securely in place.

Great for gifts, and ideal for the starting player because, if it is in a case under the bedit is not getting played, and if it is on a floor stand it is getting knocked over.

Hanging it in the wardrobe allows for quick access while keeping it safe fromthe flow of traffic. The swiveling yoke fits most guitars and you canhang the guitar facing left or right.

Have a home studio? Tired of it taking 3-4 minutes to switch guitars by pulling out a case, and putting one guitar away, then pulling out another case to get to another guitar? You will now be able to switch guitars in less than 10 seconds.

No more worrying about pets or children knocking your guitar off the floor stand.

No more spending 5 minutes digging cases out of the closet just to switch guitars.

No more leaning the guitar up against the couch or wall.

Under the bed? You are not playing it enough!

Live in an rented apartment or dorm and can't drill holes in the walls?

No more displaying your guitar to everyone who walks by... to steal!

Great gift for the guitar player in your life!

The Guitar Hanger is priced at £18.99 rrp inc. VAT.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit The Guitar Hanger



