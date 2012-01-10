Image 1 of 3 John Fogerty, actor, on the set (Image credit: Isabella Vosmikova/FOX) John Fogerty pens new song, remakes Fortunate Son for TV show, The Finder

Image 2 of 3 Fogerty is ready for his close-up (Image credit: Isabella Vosmikova/FOX) John Fogerty pens new song, remakes Fortunate Son for TV show, The Finder

Image 3 of 3 Fogerty is flanked by The Finder stars Michael Clarke Duncan and Geoff Stults (Image credit: Isabella Vosmikova/FOX) John Fogerty pens new song, remakes Fortunate Son for TV show, The Finder



John Fogerty, the original flannel-shirted rocker, guests stars in the debut episode of the Fox series The Finder. Besides marking the Creedence Clearwater Revival legend's first foray into acting, The Finder will feature a brand-new composition called Swamp Water, which Fogerty wrote as the theme song for the show.

In addition, Fogerty recorded a stripped-down version of his classic Fortunate Son specifically for the procedural drama, a spin-off of the highly rated Bones.

In the episode, Fogerty, portraying himself, has his prized Les Paul stolen. The guitar is eventually returned to him by Iraq war veteran Walter Sherman (Geoff Stults). Upon receiving the instrument, Fogerty thanks Sherman and says, "all my songs were in that guitar."

Turns out that the Centerfielder is a natural in front of the lens. Raves series creator Hart Hanson, "Here at The Finder, we are proud and pleased and still amazed to have enjoined a musician the caliber of John Fogerty to join our company. John acts in the first episode - and we hope to have him back. He's good! - but plays one of his biggest most beloved hits...one of my favorite songs of all time."

Fans will be able to download the new version of Fortunate Son for free at johnfogerty.com for one week once the episode is over. The Finder premieres on Fox in the US on 12 January at 9pm EST.