Joey Landreth talks The Bros. Landreth, guitar tone and his Cooder-esque-caster

Sat across the table in Witney’s Fat Lil’s pizza restaurant, 28-year-old Joey Landreth is feeling surprised. His band, The Bros. Landreth – formed in Winnipeg, Canada with brother/bassist David in 2012 – will take to the stage next door in an hour on the last in a string of sold-out UK dates promoting their debut album, Let It Lie.

It’s been over two years since the record was released, the slow burn becoming ever more intense over recent months as music lovers and guitar nuts alike catch on. Joey’s grateful surprise is because the gigs are full of people singing along to the songs. Our surprise is that with that voice atop this mix of blues, soul, incredible harmony and seriously well-crafted writing sensibilities, The Bros. Landreth aren’t a music-loving household name. Yet.

Between slices of margherita, there’s a lot of ground to cover. So let’s rewind to the beginning – how did it begin for Joey with guitars and music?

“It goes back to my dad,” he offers, talking about Winnipeg musician, Wally Landreth. “He was a touring musician when we were growing up, and I think my first recallable memory as a human being was that I wanted to be a musician and play like my dad.

“I gravitated towards guitar when I was around eight. I guess it was an excuse to hang out with my dad some more because my parents were divorced. So, initially, we started off with two nights a week with dad, so guitar lessons was a cheater way to get an extra night! Then around 10 or 11 was when my mom was yelling up the stairs, ‘If you don’t put your guitar down and go to bed, I’m going to have to take it away!’ We all know that one [laughs].”

By the time you were in your mid-teens, Nirvana/grunge was long gone, Britpop was over and we’re guessing you weren’t a metal head. So, who were your musical and guitar heroes when you were growing up?

“Until I was around 14, I was a Stevie Ray Vaughan freak and I just spent all my time trying to learn solos and comping and stuff like that. I was really into Green Day, NOFX – punk bands – but I guess we didn’t really subscribe to what was happening in the early/mid-90s, musically. We’d listen to so much music at my dad’s house. Dinner time was a big thing because we’d all take turns picking dinner music, and it’d be cranked!

“The records that were on rotation were The Nightfly by Donald Fagan, A Go Go by John Scofield with Medeski Martin & Wood, a couple of Robben Ford records, Little Feat... Lots and lots of Little Feat – my dad was as big a fan of Lowell George’s singing as his guitar playing. He was into so much different stuff.”

Before The Bros. Landreth band, you did session and touring work – how did you get into that?

“I got my first touring gig when I was 16, just at weekends, really, but every now and again, I’d have to take a Friday or a Monday off school. My teachers were actually really cool about it, just saying that as long as I could keep my grades up, they’d let it go. I wasn’t an amazing student and I think everybody kinda knew... You know, ‘This kid’s gonna be a guitar player whether we try to stop him or not!’

“The scene at home [in Winnipeg] is very nurturing in that I just started getting work from the older guys. It was almost as if they were saying, ‘Oh, Wally’s kid is on the scene and it looks like he’s not going anywhere, so we’d better start getting him some work.’ So stuff started to come in from when I was around 18, and before long I started to travel, although not much at first.

“I played with a great gospel singer from our neck of the woods, Steve Bell. I played on a bunch of his records, which was such an education because we sang a lot. There was a lot of harmony and I really cut my teeth as a background singer on his gig. After that, I started doing some country stuff, and the weird thing about the country scene in Canada is that it’s almost completely exclusive to Canada. Very few Canadian country acts make it over the border to the US. You can make your entire living and career in country music having never crossed the border into the US to play!

“Other than that, just working up the ladder. You know, establishing yourself on the scene, learning a lot of lessons, hopefully getting better...”

The slide features prominently in your playing – has that always been the case?

“Not really. It was probably when I was about 22 or 23 that I started. Sonny Landreth is a legend in our house...”

Aha, the obvious question! So you’re not directly related to Sonny Landreth?

“No. He is sort of distantly related, and he played on our dad’s records in the early 1990s. If you know anything about the Mennonites [Christian groups belonging to the Anabaptist denominations who settled in the US and Canada in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries – Wiki Ed], if your last name is Weib or Friesen, you’re probably cousins... It’s kinda like that with the Landreths, there aren’t a ton of them. If you look back far enough, we’re all related.

“Anyway, my dad met him at the Winnipeg Folk Festival in 1989 and they just sort of bonded over the name. Then in 1990 or 1991, when my dad was making his record, he found out that Sonny was touring near to Winnipeg, and so he just called his management and asked if he’d play on his record. And he said yes.

“He’s always been a hero and sort of because of that, I stayed away from the slide. Y’know, being a Landreth there’s no reason to try and play slide guitar when he exists! Then around the time when Derek Trucks hit the scene, I realised I loved that sound so much. So I stopped fighting the urge.”