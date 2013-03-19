Joe Satriani reveals album artwork, tracklisting for Unstoppable Momentum

Satriani's new solo work, Unstoppable Momentum, will be followed by a world tour

Joe Satriani calls the songs on his new album, Unstoppable Momentum, as all "heading in different directions and touching on a variety of musical influences," and fans will be able to hear just what he means when the record is released on 7 May.



Satch has just unveiled the artwork and tracklisting for the new set, which he recorded earlier this year at Skywalker Sound in San Francisco with Mike Keneally on keyboards, Chris Chaney on bass and Vinnie Colaiuta on drums. Legendary record maker Mike Fraser engineered and co-produced the album with Satriani.

The tracklisting is as follows:

1. UNSTOPPABLE MOMENTUM

2. CAN'T GO BACK

3. LIES AND TRUTHS

4. THREE SHEETS TO THE WIND

5. I'LL PUT A STONE ON YOUR CAIRN

6.A DOOR INTO SUMMER

7. SHINE ON AMERICAN DREAMER

8. JUMPIN' IN

9.JUMPIN' OUT

10. THE WEIGHT OF THE WORLD

11. A CELEBRATION

Unstoppable Momentum can be pre-ordered at satriani.com/presale. The album is available in single CD, digital and bundle packages. Also available is a brand-new, numbered and signed Art Book from Joe Satriani, limited to 300 packages worldwide, that features never-before-seen sketches, doodles and drawings.

