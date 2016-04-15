Joe Satriani announces 2016 G4 Experience

Upping the G3 ante, Joe Satriani's G4 Experience allows guitarists to learn directly from guitar heroes across a four-day event, and now the shred legend has announced details for 2016.

This year's event will take place at Glen Cove Mansion in Long Island, New York, and features big-name instructors including Satriani himself, Steve Vai, Eric Johnson, Alex Skolnick, Mike Keneally and more.

200 spots are available on the camp, which brings Satriani home to the Long Island area, where he first began his guitar journey.

2016 sees the G4 Experience once again evolve

"Going home just makes this year even more special," he says. "It adds a deeper meaning for myself and all of the instructors involved. That's one of the big reasons that I'm so excited for you to join us near my old stomping grounds.

"Overall though, 2016 sees the G4 Experience once again evolve, preserving everything attendees loved about previous years, while adding a new dimension. I hope to see you there!"

Packages are available now from G4 Experience, starting at $1,899.