Joe Bonamassa has the Christmas Date Blues - song premiere

Now, here's some blues that won't leave you feeling down in the dumps: Christmas Date Blues, Joe Bonamassa's spunky, jumpin' and jivin' update of Big Joe Turner's 1948 holiday chestnut, Christmas Date Boogie, is a horn-fueled big band romp, complete with twinkling piano rolls and, as you might expect, a stand-out guitar solo sure to please everyone both naughty and nice.

Releasing Christmas-themed songs has become a tradition for Bonamassa (he's already covered Merry Christmas Baby and Santa Claus Is Back In Town), and this newest track will be available as a holiday gift to Joe's fans as a free download on Monday, November 25th at his official website. But because you've been so good, you can check it out early in this exclusive premiere.

On behalf of Joe Bonamassa and MusicRadar, Happy Holidays to one and all!