Joe Bonamassa announces March 2012 UK arena tour

Blues superstar Joe Bonamassa will headline arenas in the UK next March. © Chris Schwegler ./Retna Ltd./Corbis

Is there a hotter young blues musician than Joe Bonamassa right now? We think not. In the past few years, the singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso has set the world on fire with a dazzling array of solo releases and group albums with the megastar outfit Black Country Communion, all the while rubbing shoulders and trading licks with legends such as BB King and Eric Clapton.

Bonamassa has just announced a UK arena tour for March 2012, and it's sure to be a sell-out. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, 7 October at 10am BST.

On this tour, Bonamassa will be drawing upon selections from his current studio album Dust Bowl, plus songs from his vast catalogue of albums, including A New Day Yesterday, The Ballad Of John Henry, Sloe Gin, and Black Rock.

In addition, Joe and his ace band (Carmine Rojas, bass; Rick Melick, keyboards; and Tal Bergman, drums) will preview new songs from a forthcoming studio album, which is due for release in May 2012.

Friday 23 March 2012 - Brighton Centre

Saturday 24 March 2012 - Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 25 March 2012 - Newcastle Metro Arena

Tuesday 27 March 2012 - Edinburgh Usher Hall

Wednesday 28 March 2012 - Liverpool Echo Arena

Friday 30 March 2012 - Bournemouth International Centre

Saturday 31 March 2012 - Birmingham National Indoor Arena

