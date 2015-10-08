Joe Bonamassa: 10 guitarists that blew my mind

“I remember it was a great show which happened to take place on my mom's birthday,” grins blues legend Joe Bonamassa of his new Live At Radio City Music Hall CD/DVD release.

“She didn’t really know what she had agreed to, so me and my father conspired to get her up on stage to wish her happy birthday! I think it was a big deal for them… I mean, it’s Radio City Music Hall in New York City. That’s definitely a big deal, so I’m proud of it. Believe it or not, we just recorded another show at The Greek that’s going to be coming out, too.”

The 38-year old New York native already has 13 live albums under his belt spanning his 15-year recording career. And that’s not counting the dozens of unofficial bootlegs you’ll probably find in your local car boot sale. Joe Bonamassa finds making each tour unique not only reinvigorating for himself, but also his ever-growing legions of fans. For Radio City, it was a set with his acoustic band The Huckleberries before the main course of thunderous electric blues.

"And now we’re just about to start rehearsing for a new tour… again. Each one is different. We do tour a lot so I have to make the show different every time people come to see it.

“But I don't really get nervous. When you’re filming for a DVD, you’re just waiting for that first mistake. Once you get that out of the way, then you’re good! For some reason, a lot of people say Live At Rockpalast is my best live album. But I listened to it the other day, and it sounded good, but there were way too many notes played! I don’t think it’s my best work. Radio City is one I'm really proud of - the whole band played great!"

On the following pages, the blues hero talks us through the 10 guitarists who most influenced his playing.

Live At Radio City Music Hall is out now.

