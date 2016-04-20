Jimmy Page reunited with 1960 Gibson Black Beauty Les Paul guitar

Jimmy Page's January 1970 performance with Led Zeppelin at the Royal Albert Hall is notable for two reasons: one, that spectacular golfing vest, and two, Page's 1960 Gibson Black Beauty with Bigsby B7 vibrato.

Shortly after that gig, the guitar was stolen from an airport in April 1970, but according to Bigsby, Page has recently been reunited with the guitar thanks to the help of collector Perry Margouleff.

The story is corroborated by former Led Zeppelin roadie Henry 'The Horse' Smith, who confirmed the news via a Facebook Q&A:

"Glad to announce the Black Beauty is now back in the hands of Jimmy thanks in part to Perry Margouleff," he stated. "This happened just a few months ago. It was a happy day for me to see Jimmy get this back."

No further details have emerged, but we'll bring you more on this story as soon as we have it. Hopefully the guitar will be enough to distract Page from Led Zeppelin's impending Stairway To Heaven trial…