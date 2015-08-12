Jim Campilongo talks new album Last Night, This Morning

New York’s premier Tele-meister gives us the inside story on recording with Western Swing outfit Honeyfingers...

The sessions

“I love country music that’s based on the principles of Bach: I mean a Buck Owens ballad, or the Texas Troubadours. It’s just beautiful. And a couple of years ago, I went to see Honeyfingers and I was knocked out by how great they were - they were doing music that I thought that only I knew!

"Luca Benedetti [Honeyfingers guitarist] was just a wealth of ideas, and the rehearsals for this record were so much fun"

“And not doing a ‘historical’ presentation of it, either - there was kind of a newer vibe to it, where people were being themselves but still adhering to the importance of the melodies and the harmonies and the right groove and so on.

“Luca Benedetti [Honeyfingers guitarist] was just a wealth of ideas, and the rehearsals for this record were so much fun. We had this regular gig at a vodka distillery, in the lobby where people wait to go on tours and drink. But we got paid a tiny bit and there was an audience and we’d do it every week.

“And we really pushed it: we’d do a song three times in a row, we’d stop in the middle and go, ‘Hey, maybe you ought to go up a third...’ So, we ended up basically rehearsing a lot together and so when we did go into the studio, it was 99 per cent live, because of that.

“We recorded it at The Bunker Studio in Brooklyn, which is a great studio a few blocks from where I live. It was a great room and I had eye contact with everybody - I felt like we were playing together.

“Some of the things I played I wish were better - and yet they were live, and they had a great energy that was of-the-moment. So because the engineer, Aaron Nevezie, was so proficient and the session had such a great vibe, I kept 99 per cent of my stuff, although initially I had no intention of doing so.”

The Guitars

“Basically, I played my ’59 Telecaster through a Silverface Princeton Reverb, and because I thought that I was gonna end up overdubbing things later, that was it. I never thought I was gonna bring, like, 40 guitars, because that isn’t my style - but that was it.

"I always get a direct line out of the original sound and put it through an amp that I’d probably never play through"

“So we spent some time on my sound and, as usual, we mic’d the back of the amp and the front of the amp and I got the amp in a good space. It wasn’t in a closet, it was in a nice-sized room, so there was also a room mic. Afterwards, when we mixed the album I re-amped it, which I always do.

“I always get a direct line out of the original sound and put it through an amp that I’d probably never play through: some big old, heavy amp. I think it was a Fender Super [an 18-watt, 6L6-equipped evolution of the Dual Professional model]. And so we’d add a touch of that if we needed it.”