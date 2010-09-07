JHS introduces new Fishman Loudbox Mini Amp

The Mini is most portable model in the award-winning Loudbox series so far, packing a whopping 60 watts of clean acoustic power into its compact and lightweight frame, with the tonal quality we have all come to expect from the worlds leading innovator in acoustic sound.

Featuring separate instrument and vocal channels with master volume, the Loudbox Mini also has built in digital reverb and chorus, auxilary inputs for cd/mp3 players and balanced XLR D.I. output.

The instrument channel also features a feedback busting phase switch.

Mini

Specifications:

• Power: 60W with Master Volume

• Drivers: 6.5" woofer, 1" tweeter

• Speaker baffle: 10° built-in tilt

• Dimensions: 12"H x 13.7"W x 9.7"D

• Dimensions: 30.5 x 34.9 x 24.7cm

• Weight: 19.7 lbs.

• Two channels: instrument & microphone

• Digital Reverb and Chorus

• Auxiliary input (1/4" and 1/8")

• D.I. output: balanced XLR output

Instrument Channel:

• 1/4" input for active or passive pickups

• Feedback-fighting Phase switch

• 3 band EQ: low, mid, high tone controls

• Reverb level

• Dual-function Chorus

Microphone Channel:

• XLR input for dynamic microphones

• 2 band EQ with low and high tone controls

• Reverb level

Priced with an RRP of just £449, the Loudbox Mini PRO-LBX-500 looks set to become another Fishman classic.

