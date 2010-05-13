Jet City Amplifiers touch down with Source Distribution

Source Distribution today announces its appointment as the exclusive UK distributor for the new US tube amp manufacturer Jet City Amplification.

Established in September 2009, Seattle-based Jet City is the brainchild of MI veterans Doug White and Dan Gallagher, alongside tube amp design guru Mike Soldano.

Both White and Gallagher have extensive experience in the MI industry, having between them occupied key roles with Gibson, Ampeg and Alesis among others, while Mike Soldano has carved himself an enviable reputation as a designer of high gain tube amps with unmatched overdrive tone.

The company's philosophy is to offer premium-quality boutique tube amps at very affordable prices - by applying a volume manufacturing approach to Soldano's legendary boutique amp designs.

Above: Jet City's JCA5212 50-watt all-tube combo

Currently the Jet City range offers a choice of heads, cabinets and combos - the 20 watt JCA20H, 50 watt JCA50H and the 100 watt JCA100H heads can be partnered with a choice of three Eminence-equipped cabinets in 1x12", 2x12" and 4x12" formats.

For those users looking that same Soldano tone in a compact combo, Jet City provides the 20 watt JCA2112RC and the 50 watt JCA5212RC, similarly loaded with Eminence speakers. Additionally, two new models are due to ship shortly - the PicoValve miniature head (designed in conjunction with THD's Andy Marshall) and the JetStream 1x12" USB isolation cabinet, with other innovative products scheduled for 2010 release.

In addition to 100% genuine tube tone, all Soldano's Jet City designs are built for life on the road and feature rugged multi-ply hardwood cabinetry, 16-gauge steel chassis, custom transformers and 2-oz copper traces on thick PCBs - giving the range a durability and toughness that belies their affordable pricing.

Above: Richard Powell (left) and Howard Jones of Source Distribution celebrate the arrival of the first Jet City Shipment into the UK

Commenting on the appointment, Source's Director of Distributed Brands Howard Jones said: "Four of us at Source - myself included - are experienced guitarists and it's been an established goal of ours to increase our presence in the UK MI market: and I can't think of a better amp brand than Jet City to help us achieve that.

"There's a real buzz about Jet City in the US that has now reached Europe, and the excitement that these amps have generated in our office has been quite amazing. We can't wait to introduce them to the UK market!"

Jet City's Co-President Dan Gallagher added: "The UK is a key market for Jet City and we're thrilled to be working with Source. No other UK distributor offers the same professionalism, customer support and sheer marketing muscle as these guys, and we look forward to welcoming many UK guitarists as Jet Citizens in the next few years!

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Jet City Amplification



