Jerrod Niemann talks "whacked-out demos," EDM beats and country music humor

It sounds like it’s not necessarily a matter of bringing in session guys to lay down basic tracks, then doing a few overdubs. There’s a lot more layering going on than that.

“Oh yeah, because once I take it to Jimmie Sloas, we’ll go to, like, [drummer] Chris McHugh’s house, get those guys in there all at once and let them hear the stuff that I played and just try to enhance it. Then after we do all that, Jimmy takes it to his house, and then he kinda does the same thing I did. Before you know it, we both really kinda have our stamp on it.

“What really makes me feel good as an artist working on a project together is there’s no ego involved where I think, ‘Ooh, we’ve gotta use this guitar part I made’ – I don’t care about that, because I want it to be the best. And he has no ego in saying, ‘No, we need to use that guitar part, because it’s cool.’ We just want it to be the best music together. And if you are gonna bring in different tones and sounds, you’ve gotta know your stuff, and you’ve gotta make sure the lyrics are there, because you are asking people to take a chance on something different.

“I’m not calling myself the gateway drug to country music, but there’s gotta be some artists out there that are reaching out and bringing people in. The last thing you wanna do is upset the people that already are supporting country music. You wanna do something for the real country fans, clearly, because they’re the ones that allowed all of us to be doing this. But also someone [might] hear Donkey and be like, ‘That’s crazy. I don’t like country music, but I like this song.’”

I know you used CLASP (Closed Loop Signal Processor) on Free The Music – the idea being to get the best of both analog and digital worlds. I’m not sure if you used it again on High Noon. How would the average ear recognize the impact of that on what you do?

“It wouldn’t be really consciously. It’d be subconsciously, just because it’s more of a fat analog sound. It’s the actual true record quality, back in the day. So basically, what we’re doing is we’re capturing the analog sound and instantly converting it to digital. You do get the best of both worlds.

“The thing is, when you record, you use a little compression, and then when you’re mixing it, compression, mastering, more compression. And then the radio stations compress it too. By the time you hear a song, there’s no life in it. It’s just a flat sound. What we do is we try to reduce the compression. We probably use a third or half as much as everybody else. So that way it still has dynamics. Like I said, it may or not matter. It’s just that we consciously do it because the records that we love, that we grew up on are all done a certain way. You want it to have that kind of quality.”

You’ve said you see it as your job to give people music they can party to. When and how did you get the sense that that’s what your audience wants from you?

“The truth is, what someone wants from you and what you have to offer sometimes aren’t the same things. My first gigs were playing acoustic shows in bars. Like 18 [years old], on stage, always in bars… You kind of just become a human jukebox, and when you do that for a decade, then all the sudden, because it’s all bars you’ve been playing, you kinda only know how to talk to drunk people. [Laughs]

"Also, I was raised in a household that had a lot of fun, and everybody laughed a lot. I’ve also been to a bunch of boring shows before. I’m not saying mine isn’t boring, but we attempt to make it a show for everybody that wants to be involved out there and have a good time. And really, it’s the entertainment industry. People are wanting to get something off their mind, whether they know it or not. It would be bizarre to me, and ironic, if people that were stressed came out to see you to get something off their mind, and all you do is sing sad, stressful songs all night.”