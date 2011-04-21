Jeff Bridges to record LP with help from T-Bone Burnett

Legendary Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges is set to release his first album this summer.



Bridges, who recently played a country music star in the film Crazy Heart, has signed a deal with Blue Note Records. The record will feature some Bridges-penned compositions as well as covers of songs by Tom Waits, Bo Ramsey, Greg Brown, Stephen Bruton and John Goodwin.

Bridges will work with his long time friend T-Bone Burnett on the project. The album will also feature a guest appearance from Roseanne Cash, the daughter of Johnny Cash.

"The music is a big force in me now," Bridges said in December. "I'm going on 61-years-old now and I've been playing since I was a teenager, and now for some reason all the stars are aligned and it's just coming out. That's my big dream."

