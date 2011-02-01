Jeff Beck's tribute to Les Paul comes to CD and DVD

PRESS RELEASE: Jeff Beck paid fitting Tribute to Les Paul last summer, celebrating what would have been the pioneering guitarist's 95th birthday by playing his friend and mentor's music, along with classic tunes from the era, in the same Times Square nightclub that Paul played every Monday for 14 years before his death in August 2009.

Sponsored by Gibson Guitar and billed as A Celebration Of Les Paul, Beck was joined by The Imelda May Band at the Iridium Jazz Club in June 2010. Other guest performers joining Beck onstage included Brian Setzer, Gary "U.S." Bonds, and Trombone Shorty.

"Les was my inspiration," says Beck. "For years I had always wanted to do something for Les to show him how much I respected and admired what he had done. Les used to play every week at the Iridium Jazz Club in New York City, so for me it was the obvious and fitting place for a 'Salute' to him."

ATCO via Rhino Records UK will be offering a CD of this exclusive show, featuring 20 live tracks from the evening, on February 21.

Eagle Rock Entertainment will offer the Blu-Ray and DVD of this special one-off show also on February 21. They will include seven extra live performances as well as bonus footage and interviews.

Rock 'n' Roll Party (Honoring Les Paul) CD Track Listing:

Double Talking Baby Cruisin' The Train Kept A Rollin' Cry Me A River How High The Moon I'm Sitting On Top Of The World Bye Bye Blues The World Is Waiting For The Sunrise Vaya Con Dios Mockin' Bird Hill I'm A Fool To Care Tiger Rag Peter Gunn Rockin' Is Our Bizness Apache Sleep Walk New Orleans (Remember) Walking In The Sand Please Mr. Jailer Twenty Flight Rock

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Rhino Records.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter