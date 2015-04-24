JD McPherson talks Strats, trips and Let The Good Times Roll

Eschewing the slavish-yet-stylish retro worship of his first album, Signs And Signifiers, JD McPherson's second record, Let The Good Times Roll, loosens the tie with a mad melding of rhythm 'n' blues, Black Keys and bad medicine

"I don't tend to take a lot of medication. It's not a thing - I just don't," says Oklahoma's R&B rocker JD McPherson. "But then one night I was in pretty bad shape, so I found some cold medicine and I just took it - no big deal."

"Some jazz guys were on heroin, The Beatles were smoking grass and I'm writing stuff on over-the-counter cold medicine!"

Or so he thought. "It turns out that it was a couple of years expired and I just went on this horrible, horrible trip. Time slowed down; I could hear my heart beat, like ‘clunk... clunk'; I had cold sweats; I had this hyper-focus and I felt like I wasn't blinking."

Lest you wonder where this is going, JD is sat with Guitarist pre-gig in Band On The Wall, Manchester, recalling the inception of his second album's title track, Let The Good Times Roll.

"I was watching this episode of Frasier where they're doing Shakespeare," he chuckles. "And I had this whole alternate storyline to Romeo And Juliet, where Romeo's dead and he's expecting to see Juliet's ghost. So I wrote that song in a cold medicine stupor about that. Isn't that square? Some jazz guys were on heroin, The Beatles were smoking grass and I'm writing stuff on over-the-counter cold medicine!"

Give me a sign

The story is neatly representative of the new record's direction. While JD's first album, 2012's Signs And Signifiers, saw the Broken Arrow, Oklahoma man slavishly fashion a vintage-correct 50s-style rhythm 'n' blues collection, Let The Good Times Roll is about taking that clean-cut base and getting just a little weirder with it.

"It was like picking and choosing the weirdest stuff that happened pre-1964"

"It was just loving all of these different sounds but wanting to write better songs and experiment a little more, which is what I think it's all about," he says. "I wanted to take rock 'n' roll to art school a little bit and see what happens."

Retro freaks need not, err, freak, however: it's still a lush, analogue record packed full of honeyed Fender tones, stunning vintage outboard gear and bold, unobscured songwriting - and, in that sense, it's truer to the spirit of rock 'n' roll.

"It can be argued that it's still 100 per cent this idea of vintage recording," explains JD.

"But I pulled a lot of influence from Allen Toussaint's production with Irma Thomas, some of Owen Bradley's productions with Roy Orbison, plus a lot of country music influences. Maybe not in the singing or the songs, but in some of the sounds - the weird fuzz guitar sounds that were on early 60s country. It was like picking and choosing the weirdest stuff that happened pre-1964."