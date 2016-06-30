Jason Isbell's 9 tips for singer-songwriters

Springsteen, Mayer and Ryan Adams are among his fans, now on the back of a pair of 2016 Grammy Award wins, Jason Isbell shares his songwriting insights…

“I don’t believe in writer’s block. I think that’s laziness,” Jason Isbell reveals early in our conversation. And hearing more about his dedicated approach to his craft, we begin to understand why he’s never short on ideas.

Thought-provoking lyricism, transcendent melody and expressive slide are cornerstones of Jason’s take on Americana

If Jeff Beck is the guitarist’s guitarist, there’s every chance Jason Isbell could one day become known as a songwriting equivalent. Except, as he shows onstage when we catch him live with his backing band, the 400 Unit, he’s also got plenty of impressive moves as a guitar player in his own right too.

Perhaps that’s not so surprising from the Alabama-born artist who joined the Drive-By Truckers aged just 22 when their existing guitarist didn’t show up for an acoustic show, and he sat in with them instead.

A new songwriting talent soon began to shine in the hard-living band, one who was far ahead of his years; penning songs Decoration Day and Outfit that still appear in his own sets now. But after his battles with alcohol saw him depart the Drive-By Truckers in 2007, Jason set about forging a new identity as the solo artist we meet today.

His last two albums - 2013’s redemptive Southeastern and the Grammy Award-winning 2015 LP, Something More Than Free - have seen his name mentioned far and wide; and frequently by his own musical heroes.

Thought-provoking lyricism, transcendent melody and expressive slide are cornerstones of Jason’s take on Americana, where he positions his guitar in a bigger picture.

“It’s another aspect of production,” Jason explains, “and it’s all in service to the song if you’re the type of songwriter that I am. You’ll get times when you get to show out as a player, but a great deal of it is paying really close attention to the lyric and the melody and trying to support those as well as possible.”

We talked to Jason about his roots and creative processes as a songwriter, and he offered plenty of valuable tips…