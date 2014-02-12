Jamie Lenman - Muscle Memory review

Since alt-rock heroes Reuben split in 2008, guitar-toting frontman Jamie Lenman has been somewhat quiet on the musical front, but his debut solo release heralds a return that´s cacophonous and sedate in equal measure.

To call Muscle Memory diverse is an understatement: the opening half is all skull-crushing riffs and post- hardcore fury, while the second is composed of ukulele ballads and big-band numbers. It sounds like an incongruous endeavour, but tying it all together is Lenman´s superb sense of riffery and chord progression, which makes both sides equally essential.

4 out of 5