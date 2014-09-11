James Valentine talks guitars, influences and Maroon 5's new album, V

Guitarist James Valentine is riding in a car to LAX, preparing to catch a flight to London, where his band, Maroon 5, will headline the 11th night of the month-long iTunes Festival. On this very day, it will be announced that the group's new album (appropriately titled V, as it's their fifth long-player) will debut next week in the number one spot on Billboard's Top 200. Reflecting on Maroon 5's remarkable success story, one that began in 2002 with the release of their debut album, Songs About Jane, and has grown exponentially with each new record, Valentine laughs and says that it still hasn't all sunk in.

"I can only describe it as being surreal," he says. "Even in the early days, to be on Saturday Night Live and look around that set, it was like, “I can’t believe this is actually happening.’ The Grammys – every time they called our name, it was surreal. It’s amazingly rewarding to have gotten so much recognition for all of our hard work, but on the flipside of that, it just illustrates how unsatisfied you can still be. We’re always trying to make better records. There’s a never-ending number of goals to achieve. We’re enjoying our success, but that doesn’t mean we’re not pushing ourselves all the time.”

Picking a standout moment on V is no easy task – the album (produced by an array of hot-property hitmakers such as Ryan Tedder, Benny Blanco, Rodney Jerkins, Max Martin and Shellback, among others) is a superbly crafted modern-pop hit slot machine locked in jackpot mode. On V, founding keyboardist James Carmichael comes back to the fold (he sat out the recording of 2012's Overexposed), rejoining Valentine, singer and guitarist Adam Levine, bassist Mickey Madden, drummer Matt Flynn and keyboardist PJ Morton for what feels like the band's most assured effort yet.

En route to the UK, Valentine talks about his guitars and gear, influences such as Andy Summers and Nile Rodgers, and the recording of what is sure to be one of the year's most seismic smashes. (Maroon 5's V is available at iTunes, Amazon, Walmart, Spotify, Google Play and on the official Maroon 5 website.)

On the subject of surreal moments, I have to think that playing The Beatles tribute this past year was a pretty big career highlight for Maroon 5.



“Man, that was one of the highlights of the year – and in my whole life, really. People ask me all the time, ‘Do you ever get nervous for some of your performances?’ And generally, we’ve been doing it for so long that we sort of know how to get through it. But, oh, boy, was I nervous for that one. [Laughs] We knew that Paul and Ringo were going to be right there, and Yoko was there with Sean, and they were all front and center. Not to mention all of the other great artists who were there, too. And also not to mention that we had to open up the show, straight out of The Beatles playing All My Loving.

“On top of that, George sang a very prominent part of the last verse that we came in on. I was playing George at that point, so I had to sing the harmony part with Adam. I do some backgrounds, some ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs,’ so I’m pretty set with that. But this was like a lead vocal that I had to sing right off the bat. [Laughs] It was pretty nerve-racking, but it was incredible. What a really special night.

“Sometimes those sorts of things can be kind of a letdown because there’s so many people there, and you’re hurried on and off stage – it happens. But that whole evening had a real magical vibe. At the end, when all the artists came up to sing, you could just feel the magic in the air. It was amazing.”

A couple of years ago, you did a series of how-to guitar videos – we ran a couple of those, actually. What do you get our of doing these kinds of videos? Do you actually re-discover nuances of how you played certain parts?

“Yeah, well, I taught guitar since I was 17. I taught kids back in Lincoln, Nebraska. Actually, my first student was a kid named Joshua James, a really shy kid who went to my church. His mom asked me if I could give him guitar lessons, which I’d never done before, so that got me started on teaching. What’s funny is, he’s done really well now – he’s a brilliant singer-songwriter.

“But back then, I discovered how much I could learn from the process of teaching. I was forced to learn a lot of stuff that I might not have wanted to, because my students would come in and want to learn a country tune or whatever. I never would have figured that out on my own. I think it really exposed me to a lot of great stuff, not just technical aspects of playing but songwriting in general. I was learning all of these different types of songs.

“So I’ve missed teaching. Doing those how-to videos was sort of a step back into that, and they were fun for me. It's fun to look back and go, ‘This is why I play it like this,’ or ‘It was like this on the record, but here’s how I play it live.’ I think it’s interesting for guitar players – and even non-guitar players.”