James and Prism Sound launch training weekends

PRESS RELEASE: A series of training weekends for engineers, producers and all other creative audio enthusiasts will get underway in May, 2010, thanks to a joint initiative involving high end recording and broadcast equipment manufacturer Prism Sound/SADiE and JAMES, the education arm of the Music Producers Guild (MPG), the Association of Professional Recording Services (APRS), and the UK Screen Association.

Billed as the Mic To Master Series, these two day recording technique, mixing and mastering masterlasses and seminars will run at various colleges around the UK, with the first taking place at Deep Blue Sound in Plymouth on May 7th and May 8th, 2010.

Each event will feature keynote-style lectures addressing specific topics, masterclasses with renowned producers and listening sessions where participants can play some of their own work and discuss techniques to overcome specific problems.

There will also be manufacturer sessions highlighting the latest cutting edge technology, practical demonstrations to show how technology can solve problems and forums where participants can fire questions at producers and manufacturing experts.

Phil Harding, chairman of JAMES, says: "This is a great opportunity for those who are passionate about music recording, mixing and mastering and want to learn more. These events give music makers an opportunity to learn from professionals who are willing to share their expertise and impart some useful tricks of the trade.

"By holding them in JAMES-accredited universities and colleges we are also able to fulfil JAMES' remit of furthering links between Education and the Media Industries and make sure that many years of professional experience are not lost to future generations."

The cost of each event is £150 for the two days. A limited number of free places will be available to students from participating Universities and local colleges. To avoid disappointment, those interested in attending should register early at the Prism Sound website.

The first course, at Deep Blue Sound, will feature guest lecturers Tony Platt, Al Stone, Simon Heyworth and Alan O'Connell, all of whom have a wealth of experience in the professional recording industry as producer and/or engineers and have worked with the likes of Jamiroquai, Mystery Jets, Depeche Mode and AC/DC.

The equipment manufacturers taking part in the first event include Prism Sound, SADiE, and Focusrite.

Further courses are planned for later in the year and details of lecturers and manufacturers will be announced nearer the time. Those wishing to attend can register their interest on line and the dates/venues for these courses are as follows:

22nd-23rd October, 2010 - LIPA, Liverpool

29th-30th October, 2010 - University of Westminster, London

12-13th November, 2010 - Northbrook College, Worthing, East Surrey College, Reigate

19th-20th November, 2010 - Leeds Metropolitan University, Leeds

26th-27th November, 2010 - Glamorgan University, Cardiff

3rd-4th December, 2010 - Abertay University, Dundee

