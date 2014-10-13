J Mascis on Jazz-y paintjobs and getting bottled by a soundman

“My first guitar was a Jazzmaster. I guess I was 17. I wanted a Strat, but I couldn’t afford it. I went to the store, and in the paper they’d said it was $400, but then you get to the store and they wanted $450.

"It was like ‘Slimy Bob’s Guitar Rip-off’, the guy was pretty sleazy. I could have bought a Jaguar for $200 or bought a Jazzmaster for $300. I had $400, so I bought the Jazzmaster and this cheap cabinet.”