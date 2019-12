Xvive has launched a new wireless guitar system, the U2, which allows guitarists to do away with cables and - wait for it - move in mysterious ways.

Composed of a compact 1/4-jack transmitter and receiver, the U2 packs a rechargeable lithium battery, which offers up to four/five hours at full charge.

It also includes Bluetooth to connect to other devices, using 24-bit resolution at a range of up to 300ft/90m.

The U2 Wireless Guitar System is available now for £119.