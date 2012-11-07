iPad/iPhone compatible Stratocaster released

The Squier by Fender USB Stratocaster, featuring a built-in audio interface which allows players to record directly on to their Mac, PC or iOS device, is now available on the Apple Store.

While many USB solutions for guitarists already exist on the market, the USB Strat represents an attempt by one of the world's leading manufacturers to provide an all-in-one recording, monitoring and playing solution.

Priced at $199.95/£159.95, the USB Strat includes both standard USB and 30-pin iOS cables and is said to be compatible with a number of iOS devices. However, we're assuming that, in order to connect it to the latest iPhones, iPod touches and iPads, you'll also need Apple's Lightning to 30-pin adapter.

Also onboard are a 1/8" stereo headphone jack, headphone volume control and headphone amp, meaning players can monitor their signal directly from the guitar.

As well as iOS connectivity, the USB Strat also features standard controls and a 1/4" jack, ensuring the guitar can still be used as a traditional electric.

Of course, if the all in one option isn't for you, there are plenty of other methods of connecting your guitar to your IOS device - check out our guide to six easy ways to connect to your iPod, iPhone and iPad.

For more information on the Squier by Fender USB Stratocaster, visit the Apple Store.