Interview: Billy Gibbons on ZZ Top's NYC live setlist

Hot on the heels of the release of their stripped-down, oh-so-bluesy, Rick Rubin-produced new album La Futura, ZZ Top played a rousing and rambunctious show at New York City's famed Beacon Theatre last night (12 September).

MusicRadar caught up with guitarist Billy Gibbons this morning to get his thoughts on the performance and to go over the tracklist song by song:

“Man, it was so warm last night, the feeling in that room. Everybody was so happy to be there, and they brought such a spirit into the place. When you’re on a stage like that, with a crowd like that, you can’t help but be lifted up. In a word – rockin’! The place was full of energy.

“It deserves mentioning the absolute quality of sound in that room. I’ve talked to Gregg Allman about it, and we suspect that the molecules have been resonanted into complete, total alignment. You can’t beat that room.

“It’s a grand theatre, but when you’re on the stage performing and you’re looking out, you can’t take it all in – which is beneficial, really, because it would be so distracting to the craft of playing music. Those towering figurines in the corners do come into focus from time to time, and they’re a sight to behold."