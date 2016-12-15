Instantly set and recall the sweet spot on any knob with Guitar Clutch

We all know how volume knobs work: turn it one way for maximum signal, turn it the other way to shut it off; the in-between, however, is guesswork, unless you're using the Guitar Clutch, which allows guitarists to instantly set and recall the sweet spot on any knob.

Once fitted, the Guitar Clutch can be used to set a new minimum pot value by simply lifting the knob and setting it to a new point on the pot's travel - the setting can be changed at any time.

The unit comprises two parts: a lower fixed nut and rotating shim, and installation is simply a case of swapping over a guitar's existing nut 'n' knob.

Clever stuff. The Guitar Clutch is currently seeking funding on Indiegogo, where each Clutch costs $49.