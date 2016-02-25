Inside the workshop: Anderwood

Down in the wilds of Dorset, two luthiers have embarked on a journey into the past, deciphering the design secrets of the famous Weissenborn lap-steel guitars to bring their golden tone to the modern era. To kick off a new series on guitar-makers and tone-techs, we join them in the workshop to lap it up…

The backstory of most established guitar makers is that they emerged from a formative era where they hand-built instruments in small workshops before ending up making guitars en masse all over the world (especially in the Far East). But, clearly, no one’s told Edward Greenfield and Thomas Buchanan of Anderwood guitars this is how it works.

Their company, Anderwood Guitars, started off making quality instruments for lap-steel players in the Far East. But now, five years and a lot of obsessive detective work later, they’re poised to unveil a new range of historically accurate reproductions of the hourglass-shaped guitars of 1920s maker Weissenborn, all hand-built by the duo in their Dorset workshop.

Fewer than 5,000 of Hermann Weissenborn’s original instruments are thought to have been made. So what was it about them that caught Edward and Tom’s imagination?

“The sound,” replies Edward, instantly. “Just the shimmer and the sweeter mids that I don’t think you get on resonators like Nationals. You don’t get the twangy Southern sound of resonators, and the Weissenborns have a really haunting sound that’s unique.”

“When we first got underway importing the original [offshore-built] Anderwoods, they were essentially generic Weissenbornstyle guitars, at first built with laminates then moving up to all-solid tonewoods and so on. But then I happened across an original Weissenborn and decided the best we could get would be to work from the pattern of an original guitar like that in every single detail, but do it here in the UK.”

It was no easy feat to reverse-craft an instrument whose every dimension had to be painstakingly researched from scratch. Their task was complicated by the knowledge that the timbers of the original Weissenborn Style 1 in their keeping had settled and subtly deformed since it was built in the late-1920s.

Tom Buchanan’s background in traditional mandolin-building helped them figure out what aspects of the design needed to be tweaked to get the Dorsetmade guitars as close as possible to the character of a fresh-built Weissenborn, as it might have been completed 90 years ago.

“I set about building one a couple of years ago with another luthier I used to work with in Christchurch - and I got to grips with a lot of the aspects of it,” Edward says.

“But then I wanted to push forward, which is how I started working with Tom. When I first approached him, having built one and discovering a lot of the struggles involved, we talked about how a lot of the tops [of original Weissenborns] have changed shape throughout the years. And so we needed to establish what the original arch on the top was, among other things.

“As we’ve gone on with the project, we discovered so many things that we missed in the very early stages but became revelations later on, when we went ‘Ah, that’s how that works…’ So it has involved unlocking a lot of secrets through building various stages of prototypes. But that’s the joy of using hide glues - you just heat it back up and it pops off and you can reset stuff. Because the way that Hermann Weissenborn put them together originally involved a lot of genius techniques that we had to work out.”

The proud result of the duo’s labours, Anderwood’s Authentic Series instruments, will launch on 1 November and will start at around £1,650 for a plain koa model with no binding and will likely range to over £2,500 for highly figured koa guitars with full rope binding - although prices are still to be confirmed.

If that’s a bit salty for players who are just starting out on slide, the duo still offer affordable offshore-built guitars that are set up in Dorset, from £180 for a laminate guitar with no pickup. These are a good way to get into lap steel before moving on to a more serious vintage-style, solid-wood guitar, Edward argues.

“We’ve been going for five years now and we find that a lot of our customers have come on the journey with us,” he says. And with that we move through to the workshop (see following page) to have a gander at the tools and techniques he and Tom rely on to turn out their modern vision of Weissenborn tone.