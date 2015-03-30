In the studio: Paradise Lost

“It could be a bit of a Marmite album,” notes a sage Greg Mackintosh of the Yorkshire metallers’ looming 14th opus. “Sometimes, it’s nice to do albums that are expected, in a way, but for a career like ours it’s important to do certain records and songs where you try something else.”

The band’s bravest risks have often reaped creative rewards; whether through their own bleakly ethereal take on death metal with 1991’s, aptly-titled Gothic, or leaving metal to enter a more Depechian Mode in the late 90s with One Second and Host, a strong sense of versatility and the melodic has always lit their dark road.

Now, following a glorious run through the heavier realms of metal in recent years, the band’s going full-bore into extremes.