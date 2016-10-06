In the studio: Korn talk The Serenity Of Suffering

In this world of online trolls, releasing the first track from a new album is a nerve-wracking prospect, even for Korn - a band that are 20-plus years and 12 records into their career.

You spend months working on this s*** and you never know what people will think

They need not have worried - when the band dropped Rotting In Vain, lead single from new album, The Serenity Of Suffering, reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

“People seem to like it, thank God,” laughs guitarist James ‘Munky’ Shaffer. “You spend months working on this shit and you never know what people will think.”

The crux of the feedback is that Korn have gone back to their roots, and Munky agrees. “I feel like the song ends up somewhere around Issues and Untouchables,” he says. “That is a great era for me.”

