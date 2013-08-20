In pictures: Washburn Parallaxe PXM18EB unboxed
There’s no getting around it: eight-string guitars are big business, and Washburn is the latest company to get in on the act with the PXM18EB, part of the new shred-orientated Parallaxe series.
The Washburn guys were kind enough to hand-deliver a few Parallaxes to us, so we thought we’d share some shots of our unboxing, as well as some specs – enjoy!
For the full review of the Washburn Parallaxe PXM18EB and other guitars in the Parallaxe series, check out Total Guitar issue 246, on sale 2 September.
The PXM18 in all its Black Gloss glory –that’s your lot as far as finish options are concerned, but why would you want anything else?
Pickups come courtesy of EMG and the ever-popular 808 set
You probably can’t read that, but it says ‘Stephen’s Extended Cutaway’ – we’ll show you what that means in the next shot…
Look at that upper-neck access! That means you'll have no problem playing across the PXM18EB’s 24 frets
The PXM18EB features a 686mm (27-inch) scale length and Buzz Feiten Tuning System for improved tuning stability
And to top it all off, those are Grover locking machineheads – classy