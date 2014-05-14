In pictures: TC Electronic Minis unboxed

We’ve already seen a few diddy pedals in the TC line – the PolyTune Mini, Ditto Looper, Spark Mini Booster and Hall Of Fame Mini – but now, TC has shrunk four more TonePrint pedals: the Flashback Delay, Corona Chorus, Shaker Vibrato and Vortex Flanger.

We’ve been bursting to tell you about these pedals for weeks, so here’s a first look at the new additions to the TC family.

For the full review of the TC Electronic Minis, check out Total Guitar issue 256, on sale 7 July.

