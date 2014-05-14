In pictures: TC Electronic Minis unboxed
TC Electronic Minis
We’ve already seen a few diddy pedals in the TC line – the PolyTune Mini, Ditto Looper, Spark Mini Booster and Hall Of Fame Mini – but now, TC has shrunk four more TonePrint pedals: the Flashback Delay, Corona Chorus, Shaker Vibrato and Vortex Flanger.
We’ve been bursting to tell you about these pedals for weeks, so here’s a first look at the new additions to the TC family.
For the full review of the TC Electronic Minis, check out Total Guitar issue 256, on sale 7 July.
TC Electronic Minis
Just look at ’em: they’re tiny! Somehow, TC has managed to cram true bypass, analogue dry-through and three controls into each of these compact enclosures
TC Electronic Minis
This is the Corona Mini Chorus, which boasts TC’s classic SCF Chorus sound, along with a ton of other models, courtesy of TonePrints
TC Electronic Minis
The Flashback Mini Delay is one of the most versatile offerings in the new line – you’ll definitely want to keep your phone handy for beaming TonePrints
TC Electronic Minis
Vibrato isn’t an effect that guitarists use too much, but the Shaker Mini Vibrato is the smallest way to get it on your ’board
TC Electronic Minis
From classic jetplane swoops to zero-through flanging, the Vortex Mini Flanger provides the ultimate whoosh fulfilment
TC Electronic Minis
And finally, here’s a size comparison between the original Corona Chorus and its Mini brother; the smaller pedal loses the mode switch and tone knob, and runs from a power supply only, but keeps all the key features intact – good job, TC!