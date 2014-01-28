In pictures: PRS SE 'Floyd' Custom 24 unboxed

At this year’s NAMM show, PRS announced a huge number of new guitars, including American and SE ‘Floyd’ Custom 24s.

The more affordable SE version of the ‘Floyd’ has made its way to TG’s post room, so we thought we’d share a quick look at its whammy-loaded charms.

For the full review of the PRS SE ‘Floyd’ Custom 24, check out Total Guitar issue 252, on sale 27 February.

