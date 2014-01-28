In pictures: PRS SE 'Floyd' Custom 24 unboxed
At this year’s NAMM show, PRS announced a huge number of new guitars, including American and SE ‘Floyd’ Custom 24s.
The more affordable SE version of the ‘Floyd’ has made its way to TG’s post room, so we thought we’d share a quick look at its whammy-loaded charms.
For the full review of the PRS SE ‘Floyd’ Custom 24, check out Total Guitar issue 252, on sale 27 February.
Yep, we have one of the 50 Sapphire-finished ‘Floyd’s available in Europe – there are six other finishes available, though
There’s the headline-grabbing Floyd Rose 1000 Series vibrato, which offers all the whammy action you could possibly desire
The ‘Floyd’ Custom 24 offers the classic SE HFS Treble and SE Vintage Bass pickup pairing – both pickups are coil-splittable for single-coil sounds, too
We still can’t get enough of that lower cutaway carve – the fretbirds remain a divisive subject, though
There may be a locking nut next to the headstock, but the SE ‘Floyd’ Custom 24 is still classic PRS