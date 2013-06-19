In pictures: PRS SE Custom 24 7-String unboxed

Like other PRS SE instruments, the Custom 24 7-String comes in a padded gigbag in a lovely shade of red

For a company with so many heavy hitters in its endorsement roster, it’s surprising that the SE Custom 24 7-String is the first mass-production seven-string in the PRS line-up

It’s been a long wait, but we’ve got our hands on one and it looks the business. Take a look at our unboxing shots and see what you think.

For the full review of the PRS SE Custom 24 7-String, check out Total Guitar issue 243, on sale 8 July.

