In pictures: Martin LX1E Ed Sheeran unboxed
Martin LX1E Ed Sheeran
Whatever you think of Ed Sheeran, there’s no denying the singer-songwriter’s social conscience: rather than make a signature model and watch the money roll in, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each LX1E Ed Sheeran are being donated to the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices – nice!
Ed’s signature model is also a pretty tasty little instrument, too, as you’ll see from our unboxing shots…
For the full review of the Martin LX1E Ed Sheeran, check out Total Guitar issue 249, on sale 23 December.
Martin LX1E Ed Sheeran
Aw, just look at it! The LX1E Ed Sheeran is a custom version of the Little Martin model, which features a modified 0-14 Fret body size
Martin LX1E Ed Sheeran
Each guitar has ‘+’ and ‘each’ laser-etched into the wood, representing Ed’s debut album and the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices respectively
Martin LX1E Ed Sheeran
That’s a solid sapele top, plus a black belly bridge with compensated Tusq saddle
Martin LX1E Ed Sheeran
A Fishman Isys T preamp delivers plugged-in tones
Martin LX1E Ed Sheeran
You can’t quite tell from this moody shot, but the headstock features a black and ginger finish – note Ed’s date of birth next to the Martin’s established date, too: nice touch