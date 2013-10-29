In pictures: Martin LX1E Ed Sheeran unboxed

Whatever you think of Ed Sheeran, there’s no denying the singer-songwriter’s social conscience: rather than make a signature model and watch the money roll in, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each LX1E Ed Sheeran are being donated to the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices – nice!

Ed’s signature model is also a pretty tasty little instrument, too, as you’ll see from our unboxing shots…

