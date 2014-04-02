In pictures: LTD Kirk Hammett KH-WZ White Zombie & James Hetfield Iron Cross SW unboxed
LTD Hammett KH-WZ White Zombie & Hetfield Iron Cross SW
Well, what a coup this is: the latest signature models of Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett, together in our post room.
These beauties are hot off the factory floor following their unveiling at NAMM 2014, so we couldn’t resist a sneaky peek inside their cardboard containers – disposable heroes? No way…
For the full look at the LTD Kirk Hammett KH-WZ White Zombie & James Hetfield Iron Cross SW, check out Total Guitar issue 254, on sale 12 May.
Phwoar – check out those finishes! Kirk’s opted to indulge his love of horror once again, while Jaymez has given the Iron Cross a Snow White makeover
LTD Kirk Hammett KH-WZ White Zombie
For those who aren’t so horror-savvy, White Zombie is a 1932 film starring Bela Lugosi – although he didn’t have an original Floyd Rose vibrato jutting out of his arm back then
LTD Kirk Hammett KH-WZ White Zombie
That bearded fellow is right to look enthralled: the EMG 81/60 pairing puts out Hammett’s trademark tones
LTD Kirk Hammett KH-WZ White Zombie
In keeping with the rest of the guitar, the KH-WZ's fretboard is pretty spooky, featuring a bat marker at the 12th fret and spiders elsewhere
LTD Kirk Hammett KH-WZ White Zombie
The White Zombie design extends to the pointy headstock, too
LTD Kirk Hammett KH-WZ White Zombie
Bela Lugosi’s stern expression also crops up on the back of the ’stock
LTD James Hetfield Iron Cross SW
The Iron Cross has been revamped for 2014, and now features a Snow White finish
LTD James Hetfield Iron Cross SW
As you might expect, a chunky cross adorns the body beneath the TonePros bridge
LTD James Hetfield Iron Cross SW
The pickup cavities are filled by Hetfield’s signature EMG JH humbuckers for chunky distorted tones
LTD James Hetfield Iron Cross SW
Yep, there’s even a cross inlay at the 12th fret, while the usual flags make up the remainder of the markers
LTD James Hetfield Iron Cross SW
Headstock-side, you’ll find the new LTD logo, plus Papa Het’s signature and a gothic-fonted Iron Cross truss rod cover – make no mistake, this is a distinctive guitar for an iconic guitarist