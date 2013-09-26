In pictures: Jackson Pro Series DKA8 Dinky unboxed

The guitar world just can’t seem to get enough of extra strings at the moment, and this latest effort from Jackson is a real head-turner, thanks to its shiny, shiny finish and big ol’ red button kill switch.

We couldn’t resist sharing a few shots of the Pro Series DKA8 Dinky as we unwrapped it from its ghostly packaging, so dive in and enjoy!

For the full review of the Jackson Pro Series DKA8 Dinky, check out Total Guitar issue 246, on sale 1 October.

