In pictures: Jackson Pro Series DKA8 Dinky unboxed
Jackson Pro Series DKA8 Dinky
The guitar world just can’t seem to get enough of extra strings at the moment, and this latest effort from Jackson is a real head-turner, thanks to its shiny, shiny finish and big ol’ red button kill switch.
We couldn’t resist sharing a few shots of the Pro Series DKA8 Dinky as we unwrapped it from its ghostly packaging, so dive in and enjoy!
For the full review of the Jackson Pro Series DKA8 Dinky, check out Total Guitar issue 246, on sale 1 October.
Jackson Pro Series DKA8 Dinky
The DKA8 is an imposing beast all right, especially with that 673mm (26.5-inch) scale length
Jackson Pro Series DKA8 Dinky
There’s that infamous red kill switch in all its glory – it’s complemented by master volume and tone controls, plus a three-way pickup selector
Jackson Pro Series DKA8 Dinky
And here are the pickups: they’re a pair of DiMarzio D Activator 8s, which promise the wide frequency response you need for eight-string riffage
Jackson Pro Series DKA8 Dinky
A single sharkfin inlay at the 12th fret is the only marker you’re getting on the maple fretboard
Jackson Pro Series DKA8 Dinky
Not only does the headstock look impressive, but it sports a set of Planet Waves locking tuners, too – natty