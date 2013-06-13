In pictures: Ibanez Iron Label RG series guitars unboxed

Look at the size of that box! Not to mention the state of the TG stockroom…

Issue 243 of TG features a review round-up of Ibanez’s new Iron Label RG Series, which has already been selling like guitar-shaped hot cakes.

In the mag, we’ll be taking a thorough look at the streamlined RGIR20FE six-string, the locking vibrato-equipped RGIR27E seven-string and the almighty RGIR28FE eight-string – but with you, lucky people of the internet, we’ll share the joy of unboxing these beasts.

For the full review of the Ibanez Iron Label RG Series, check out Total Guitar issue 243, on sale 8 July.

