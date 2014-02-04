In pictures: Ibanez ES2 Echo Shifter unboxed
There’s no getting around it: the Ibanez ES2 looks awesome. It’s loaded with weird and wonderful features, too, so since we have one in the TG office, we thought we’d take you on a tour of its retro delay charms.
For the full review of the Ibanez ES2 Echo Shifter, check out Total Guitar issue 251, on sale 17 February.
The ES2 is an old-school analogue delay that boasts a few modern additions, including tap tempo, plus modulation and oscillation switches
To turn the ES2 on, you hit the left footswitch, while the right switch allows you to tap in your desired tempo
So many lights! In among the LEDs, there are knobs for feedback, mix and modulation depth, plus a delay time slider, which you can adjust with your foot
The modulation switch adds a chorus-like shimmer to the repeats
Flicking the oscillation switch causes the pedal to – you guessed it– oscillate with ease, giving you access to all manner of crazy sounds in combination with the delay time slider